Former Reagan Staff Member Gives Inside Look At Potential COVID Panic In White HouseThe confusion and panic of what those in the White House may be feeling at this very moment are familiar for Doug Elmets, an assistant press secretary to former President Ronald Reagan when he was shot in 1981.

10 minutes ago

San Joaquin County Man Gets Jail Time For EDD FraudA San Joaquin County man is headed to jail for EDD fraud.

13 minutes ago

Nation Divided Over President Trump’s COVID-19 DiagnosisThe president’s coronavirus diagnosis comes at an explosive time politically. With an election and Supreme Court nomination on the line, emotions are running high.

16 minutes ago

Latest Updates: President Trump Tests Positive For CoronavirusThe White House physician said Friday night that Mr. Trump has begun Remdesivir therapy, and has taken one dose of the antiviral. The physician added that Mr. Trump is "doing very well" and has not required supplemental oxygen.

17 minutes ago

Local Washington Insider Reacts After Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19This is the first major health crisis for a president since Ronald Reagan was shot. So what's it like when the White House goes into crisis mode? CBS13's Velena Jones spoke with Doug Elmets, who worked under Reagan.

4 hours ago