UC Davis Health Encourages COVID-19 Patients To Participate In Clinical Trial For Drug Used By PresidentThe White House says President Donald Trump is being given several forms of treatment from simple over-the-counter remedies like zinc and vitamin D to an antibody cocktail, Regeneron, that's still in the trial phase.

17 hours ago

Concerns Over Possible COVID Surge As UC Davis Students Head Back To ClassYolo County has made its way into the Red Tier, getting the go-ahead to open gyms, indoor dining, and houses of worship with restrictions in place.

17 hours ago

Former Reagan Staff Member Gives Inside Look At Potential COVID Panic In White HouseThe confusion and panic of what those in the White House may be feeling at this very moment are familiar for Doug Elmets, an assistant press secretary to former President Ronald Reagan when he was shot in 1981.

18 hours ago

San Joaquin County Man Gets Jail Time For EDD FraudA San Joaquin County man is headed to jail for EDD fraud.

18 hours ago

Nation Divided Over President Trump’s COVID-19 DiagnosisThe president’s coronavirus diagnosis comes at an explosive time politically. With an election and Supreme Court nomination on the line, emotions are running high.

18 hours ago