CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMCollege Football
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Del Paso Heights, Sacramento News

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been shot near a Del Paso Heights park Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police received reports of the shooting at around 1:08 p.m. from the 3700 block of Haywood Street, across the street from Mama Marks Park.

The condition of the victims and details regarding their identities were not available.

There were also no details regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply