Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been shot near a Del Paso Heights park Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Police received reports of the shooting at around 1:08 p.m. from the 3700 block of Haywood Street, across the street from Mama Marks Park.
The condition of the victims and details regarding their identities were not available.
There were also no details regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.