NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 9-year-old girl is dead and three others, including a 6-year-old girl, were shot in a drive-by shooting in Del Paso Heights on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Of the other two victims, an adult male and an adult female, the woman is in critical condition and the man took himself to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The 6-year-old girl was also listed as stable, police said.
Authorities received reports of the shooting at around 1:08 p.m. from the 3700 block of Haywood Street, across the street from Mama Marks Park.
There were no details regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.