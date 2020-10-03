SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities arrested 17 people after a group calling on state officials to take action in the police killing of Sean Monterrosa in Vallejo in June held a protest in the driveway of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Fair Oaks home on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the protesters blocked Newsom’s driveway and held a singular message: “Justice for Sean Monterrosa.”

Among the arrested were Monterrosa’s two sisters, Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa, as well as members of The Gathering For Justice’s task force, Justice League CA, the organization said in a news release. The Monterrosa sisters were both released Saturday after nearly 20 hours in custody.

“Sean was not the only person who Vallejo police have killed, but we’re here to say he will be the last one,” said Michelle Monterrosa during Friday’s protest. “They can try to silence us, but we will keep fighting for justice for Sean and all the people killed at the hands of police.”

Those arrested faced charges of unlawful assembly, failure to disperse at an unlawful assembly, trespassing and conspiracy to commit a crime against the governor, the CHP said. All were taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.

The group also gathered out in front of the State Capitol in downtown Sacramento.

An officer responding to looting at a Vallejo Walgreens amid a protest over the police killing of George Floyd shot and killed Monterrosa, a 22-year-old San Francisco resident. The officer shot Monterrosa through the windshield of the moving police car and claimed he thought the 22-year-old had a gun, but it turned out he had a hammer, according to KPIX.