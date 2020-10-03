CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
By Richie Ramos
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Stockton on Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Sutter and 1st streets.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was in his 20s and died at the hospital.

It is unknown if this was a random or targeted shooting.

Details regarding a suspect were not available.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.

