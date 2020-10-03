NFL Week 4 NFC North Picks: The Vikings 'Have To Open That Passing Game Up,' Says CBS Minnesota's Norman SeawrightIn Week 4 in the NFC North, the undefeated Bears and Packers look to keep their winning streaks alive, while the winless Vikings look to turn their season around.

Fantasy Football: Start Rams' Darrell Henderson, Sit Ravens' Mark Ingram In Week 4The Fantasy Football Today crew explains why they love the matchup for Henderson against the Giants and are worried about Ingram's workload against Washington.

Patriots-Chiefs Preview: Can The New England Defense Contain Patrick Mahomes?The best answer to slowing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may be a strong Patriots rushing attack that keeps the Kansas City QB off the field.

Pinder Delivers Timely Hit, A's Advance In Playoffs At LastThe Oakland Athletics ended 14 years of postseason futility, riding Chad Pinder’s go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning and repeated costly walks by Chicago’s relievers to rally past the White Sox 6-4 on Thursday and win the decisive third game of their AL wild-card round series.