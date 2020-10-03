Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Stockton on Saturday, authorities said.
The shooting happened at around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Sutter and 1st streets.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was in his 20s and died at the hospital.
It is unknown if this was a random or targeted shooting.
Details regarding a suspect were not available.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.