TURLOCK (CBS13) – The search is on for a man caught on video stealing President Donald Trump supporter flags from residences in a Turlock neighborhood, authorities said.
The suspect stole the flags from several homes along Colorado Avenue, according to the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers.
Video of the suspect shows him wearing a navy blue polo shirt, with a black beanie and khaki shorts.
Anyone who has information that may lead to the location or identification of the suspect is asked to contact the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers. Authorities said callers may be eligible for a cash reward.