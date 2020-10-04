FOLSOM (CBS13) – A pregnant woman was sent to the hospital after theft suspects leading a chase caused a crash on Highway 50 near the Rosemont area, the Folsom Police Department said.

Officers responded at around 8 p.m. on Friday to a Walgreens on Riley Street after a caller said three women filled large trash bags with about $1,000 in cosmetics, the department said.

The suspects – Taylor Ross, 23, Gwendolyn Scott, 23, and Tiera Williams, 18, all of San Francisco – fled the scene and was spotted by a Folsom police officer heading Toward El Dorado Hills on Highway 50.

Police said the suspects reached speeds over 120 miles per hour during the approximately 20-mile chase. The chase ended when the suspects crashed into another vehicle near Watt Avenue.

Authorities said the pregnant woman is fine and has since been released from the hospital. The baby was also fine.

Over $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise and several thousands of dollars of more product taken from a Walgreens in Citrus Heights earlier the same day was recovered from the suspects, police said.

Ross, Scott and Williams face charges of grand theft, conspiracy, and reckless evading causing injury.