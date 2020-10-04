SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 17-year-old driver is dead after being found unresponsive with a gunshot wound after crashing into a pole near Granite Regional Park on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Lifesaving measures were attempted but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released.
The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in 8300 Block of Jackson Road, just west of Cristo Rey High School.
Sacramento police said homicide detectives are working to identify a motive and suspect. A search for potential witnesses and surveillance footage of the incident is underway.
Anyone with information that may lead to an identification of a suspect is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.