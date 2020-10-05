SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One victim has died and a second is in critical condition after getting shot at a market on El Camino Ave. Saturday afternoon.

In a press release Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the shooting that took place at the East Market and Restuarant. Officials say the suspect, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene after shooting three men. The suspect appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals from the scene. The first victim, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim, a 19-year-old man, remains in critical condition, and the third victim, a 30-year-old man, is expected to survive his injuries, the release said.

Detectives do not believe the suspect and victims knew each other and they are still investigating a possible motive.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of the suspect or the victims. A firearm was located at the scene. Initially, investigators said the shooting appeared to be random.