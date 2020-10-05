SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gunfire erupted in a Del Paso Heights neighborhood, just blocks from the site of a deadly shooting over the weekend. The incident now has nearby residents concerned about the state of their community.

“I’m waking up and seeing all this, and am like, another one?” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified.

Neighbors are nervous about what is happening all around them.

“It’s getting ugly,” she said.

The woman said she saw police lights overnight but didn’t know a man had been shot and killed until daylight revealed dozens of bullet casings and crime investigators.

Police say this is the fourth deadly shooting in just three days.

“This is horrible, this is horrible,” said Gerald Boucher.

The call came in as a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. When police officers arrive at the scene, they found a car had crashed into a fence at Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue. Inside, they found a man who had been shot to death. Police immediately cordoned off several blocks.

“The shots fired call came in a block away, so they are going door to door to make sure there is no one else injured and two to see if anybody seen or heard anything,” said Sacramento Police Department Sgt. Sabrina.

Gerald Boucher has lived in Del Paso Heights since the fifties. He’s seen violence ebb and flow over the years but feels it’s gotten worse since the pandemic.

“They don’t have anything to do, because they don’t work. They don’t have nothing to do, so they gotta find something to do,” he said.

As police continued their investigation into the morning, the area remained closed off.

“It’s like, I’m keeping my daughter prisoner in here. This is what the world is coming to. It’s ugly,” the woman said, shaking her head.

Police say they have no suspects or motive in the case but say this is not related to the other deadly shootings over the weekend.