SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento saw multiple acts of gun violence this past weekend. Fourteen people were injured and several people died, including a nine-year-old girl.

The Sacramento community now reeling. Neighbors are wondering what’s next for a city plagued by violence.

“Our goal is to really help these neighborhoods that are having these types of gun violence crisis,” Kindra Montgomery-Block with Black Child Legacy said.

She says grassroots organizations that provide resources like counseling and job training can help stop the violence.

“Part of that is putting supports and opportunities in neighborhoods,” Montgomery-Block said.

Montgomery-Block said she has not seen violence like what happened this past weekend since 2017.

“It was a horrible year for the city of Sacramento with over seven juvenile homicides,” she said.

But after grassroots organizations got involved, Montgomery-Block says the violence stopped. In 2018 and 2019, there were zero juvenile homicides in the City of Sacramento. Young people had places to go, and things to do.

“It wasn’t until into the months of COVID, March, where we actually got to see our first juvenile homicides in almost 30 months,” Montgomery-Block said.

She blames economic stress and COVID-19 restrictions like social distancing for taking away outlets for young people.

Sacramento organizations such as Heal the Hood and Black Child Legacy have committed to a 72-hour call to action to reach out to communities affected by gun violence.

“We cannot make change and we cannot build if we kill each other. We come together to denounce the senseless cowardly acts of this weekend,” community activist Berry Accius said.

Mayor Steinberg held a press conference about the violence Monday afternoon. He says $20 million of federal cares act money has gone to youth and work force programs, $2 million has gone to Black Child Legacy specifically.

But the grassroots groups we spoke to say the city needs to show more consistent financial support.