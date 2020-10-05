Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department stepped up to help a man living in his car who lost everything when the vehicle caught fire over the weekend.
Police said the man was able to get out of the car uninjured.
After he lost the vehicle, the department said officers gifted him with a hotel voucher. But the giving didn’t stop there.
Sacramento police said they also went to Target and gifted the man socks, shoes, underwear, pants to help him get by until he received help from the Department of Health and Human Services.
No other details were released.