Pedestrian Crossing Street Hit By Car In Elk Grove, Police SayAuthorities are investigating after a pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a car on Monday night, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

Jody Jones, Co-Founder Of Elverta Rescue That Saved Thousands Of Dogs, Dies At 67Jody Jones, a co-founder of Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue in Elverta that has saved the lives of thousands of dogs, died on Monday.

Turlock Neighbors Outraged After Suspect Caught On Camera Steals Trump SignageThe Turlock Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in stealing Trump supporter signs and banners from two homes on Colorado Avenue.

Homeless Man Living In Car Loses Everything In Fire; Sacramento Police Step Up To HelpThe Sacramento Police Department stepped up to help a man living in his car who lost everything when the vehicle caught fire over the weekend.