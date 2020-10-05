LIVE OAK (CBS13) – A Live Oak resident is facing an attempted homicide charge stemming from a fight at a market along Highway 99 involving a knife, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Hector Jurado Jr., 55, was arrested Sunday after leading officers on a brief car chase. He faces additional charges of evading and resisting arrest and is being held on $500,000 bail.

Deputies spotted Jurado Jr. with a knife leaving the scene of the altercation, which happened at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Tiff’s Market in Live Oak, the sheriff’s office said.

Other deputies were alerted to Jurado Jr.’s fleeing and located him driving on Larkin Road. A pursuit was initiated, but deputies called off the chase due to the location of the pursuit and the danger posed to citizens in the area, authorities said.

At the scene of the altercation, deputies were not able to locate the victim, who was instead later located at Adventist Rideout Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, authorities said. Their identity was not released.

Jurado Jr. is being held at the Sutter County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Oct. 6.