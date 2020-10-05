Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto man is being accused of starting four separate fires throughout the city over the weekend, authorities said.
Paul Patterson, 33, faces four counts of arson, a probation violation and one charge of resisting arrest, the Modesto Police Department said.
On Saturday, Patterson allegedly started four fires in a gutter near along La Loma Avenue, at the gate of the Ralston Tower, by a restroom in Moose Park and near a building along H Street.
Patterson was spotted by officers near Kewin Park and attempted to run away before being detained, police said.
No further information was released.