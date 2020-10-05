MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) — Authorities say four teenagers have been arrested – with two of them facing felony charges – after two Mountain House schools were vandalized recently.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Sep. 27, staff at both Wicklund and Hansen elementary schools arrived to find that the campuses had been hit by vandals.

Investigators believe that the suspects had managed to take a golf cart, then caused around $1,800 worth of damage to Wicklund School. Immediately after, deputies say the group went to the Hansen School campus and tagged it with profanities.

Deputies say, with the help of the Lammersville Unified School District, they were able to identify the suspects as four Mountain House-area teenagers and took them into custody.

Two of the teens arrested are now facing felony charges, the sheriff’s office says.

It’s unclear if the teens were students at the schools.