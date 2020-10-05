SACRAMENTO (CBS1) — A deadly early morning shooting in North Sacramento capped a violent weekend for the city.
Sacramento police say, just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded near Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found that a car had a crashed – and a man who had been shot inside.
Medics soon pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.
Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for evidence and any possible witnesses. No suspect information has been release at this point.
Earlier in the weekend, a 17-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were killed in separate shootings. Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he would be working with police to step up violence prevention efforts.
Police say the early Monday morning shooting does not appear to be related to the other shootings.