Grassroots Organizations Step Up To Stop Gun Violence In SacramentoThe City of Sacramento saw multiple acts of gun violence this past weekend. Fourteen people were injured and several people died, including a nine-year-old girl.

1 hour ago

Raw: Pedestrian Crossing Street Hit By Car In Elk Grove, Police SayAuthorities are investigating after a pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a car on Monday night, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

1 hour ago

Rare Coin Collection, Decades Of Memories Stolen While 93-Year-Old Man SleptA 93-year-old Sacramento man was targeted in the middle of the night. The thief took off with decades worth of memories, including a century-old coin collection.

1 hour ago

Owner Of Primo's Barbershop May Lose License After Refusing To Shut DownSalons and barbershops across the state have been back open indoors for more than a month but the battle over pandemic-related closures may be far from over.

2 hours ago

As Trump Leaves Hospital, California Mail-In Ballots Arrive In HomesThe Sacramento County Elections Office now has a mail-in ballot box in its parking lot, one of 70 dispersed across the county.

2 hours ago