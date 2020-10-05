SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County correctional officer is being charged with rape and sexual misconduct against an inmate, authorities say.
The sheriff’s office says, back in late August, an investigation was started against Officer Zach Simmons. He was placed on administrative leave when the investigation began.
On Monday, the district attorney’s office filed several charges against Simmons as a result of the investigation: rape by force or fear, sexual penetration by a foreign or unknown object, sexual activity with a confined adult in a detention facility, and communication with a prisoner with consent.
Exactly which facility the alleged incidents took place at has not been disclosed.
Simmons turned himself on Monday and was booked into San Joaquin County Jail, the sheriff’s office says.
No other information about the case and investigation has been released at this point.