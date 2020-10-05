STOCKTON (CBS13) – The weekend in Stockton was capped off with violence as a 17-year-old was shot and three people were stabbed in separate incidents, authorities said on Monday.

The shooting occurred at around 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Nehama Way, just north of the Stockton Metropolitan Airport and west of Highway 99.

An unknown suspect shot the teenager, resulting in what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Stockton Police Department. No further details on the shooting were available.

Police said the first stabbing happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of N. Madison Street, a few blocks west of the Stanislaus State Stockton Campus.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with the suspect, police said. The victim is currently being treated at the hospital. Authorities only described the suspect as a white man in his 40s.

The second stabbing occurred overnight at around 2 a.m. at the Food 4 Less on E. March Lane, just east of the Sherwood Mall and San Joaquin Delta College.

Investigators said the victim, a 23-year-old man, attempted to help a security guard who was engaged in a struggle with the suspect – identified as Carlos Martinez, 45. Martinez allegedly then stabbed the suspect, resulting in what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Martinez was arrested and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

At around 4 a.m., a 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the area of S. Aurora Street and E. Scotts Avenue. The suspect and victim were arguing when the suspect swung a knife at the victim, striking her in the arm once. The victim is expected to recover.

The suspect was only described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s.

Anyone who may have been a witness to either of these events is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.

This string of violence echoes a violent weekend that occurred in Sacramento from Saturday through early Monday.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the City will work with police to ensure violence prevention efforts are ramped up. Just on Saturday and Sunday, 3 people were killed and 10 others were injured in five separate shootings.

Early Monday, a man who had been shot was found by police behind the wheel of a wrecked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.