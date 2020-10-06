AUBURN (CBS13) — A Placer County man is now a multi-millionaire thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket.

Back in July, the California Lottery says Jerrold Murray bought a Set For Life Scratchers ticket at the Cigarettes For Less store in Auburn. He soon discovered it was a $6 million winning ticket.

Murray decided to go for the lump sum option and will be walking home with $3.4 million, the California Lottery says.

Besides investing the money, Murray said he’s bought him and his wife new cars – and will also be getting a smoothie/margarita machine.

Other recent Scratchers winners includes Stanislaus County resident Marilyn Burton who bought a $2 million winning ticket in Suisun City.