SONORA (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a Ford F-150 believed to be linked toa suspicious death that occurred in Jamestown, the California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

Sonora area CHP sent out a photo of the truck on social media and described it as a 1998 white Ford F-150 with damage to the right front end and an either damaged or missing tailgate.

It has a California license plate number of 8D44514.

The incident happened in the area od 5th avenue and 7th Street.

The agency said investigators believe the truck is either being concealed or disposed of and would not release any other information on the case.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Merced Communications Center at 209-356-2900.