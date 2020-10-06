CALISTOGA (CBS13) — The destructive Glass Fire that has burned in Napa and Sonoma counties is now 50 percent contained, Cal Fire says.

New numbers released by the fire agency on Tuesday are showing encouraging numbers as the firefight continues. As of Tuesday, the fire has grown to 66,840 acres.

Despite the encouraging numbers, Cal Fire says crews are still dealing with above average temperatures at higher elevations – prompting some moderate fire behavior through the night.

Chances are also improving of a change in weather that could bring the season’s first precipitation at the end of the week.

Good news! The pattern change is still on track to bring cooler temperatures to #NorCal late this week into the weekend. Widespread rain is possible across the area, though specific amounts & locations remain uncertain at this time. Keep an eye out for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CPDtzLZHMT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 5, 2020

Mop-up operations are now going on in areas where forward progress of the flames has been stopped.

Firefighters are still concerned about heavy dead and down fuels that could still threaten fire lines.

Some evacuations still remain in place. A total of 1,411 structures have been destroyed in the wildfire.

Exactly what started the wildfire is still under investigation, Cal Fire says.