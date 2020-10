Stimulus Check Deadline Extended For 9 Million AmericansAmericans who have not yet received their $1,200 payment from the CARES Act now have another month to ensure they do.

Human Skull Found Near Lake Almanor In Plumas CountyA human skull was located by a hunter in a wooded area near Lake Almanor, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

California So Far Sees No Link From School Reopenings To Coronavirus SpreadWith some schools in California resuming in-person classes, public health officials say they have not seen a link - so far - between the reopening of K-12 schools for in-person learning and increased coronavirus transmission.

Glass Fire Now 50% Contained; Cooler Temperatures, Rain Possible Later This WeekThe destructive Glass Fire that has burned in Napa and Sonoma counties is now 50 percent contained, Cal Fire says.