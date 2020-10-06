TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating three separate home shootings, two of which are related, that occurred Tuesday morning, the Turlock Police Department said.

Police said a shooting at a home on Ferreira Ranch Drive and one on Julian street that saw a home and several cars hit by gunfire featured the same suspect.

The Ferreira Ranch shooting was reported at around 6:40 a.m. and the home was struck by bullets, investigators said. No injuries were reported.

The Julian shooting was reported about 30 mins later and the suspect was reportedly caught on a surveillance camera. They were described by police as approximately 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighing between 150 and 170 pounds and wearing a ski mask. No injuries were reported here also.

Prior to both events, another shooting was reported at around 6:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West Hawkeye Avenue.

Police said the apartment involved in the shooting was targeted and struck by gunfire. A motive was not released and there were no injuries reported.

Anyone who may have been a witness to any of these shootings is asked to contact the Turlock Police Department.