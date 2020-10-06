ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man has been arrested in the Roseville area on drug-related charges.

On Friday around 5 p.m., Roseville police officer was driving in the parking lot of a hotel on Harding Boulevard when he saw a man sitting in a vehicle. He recognized the man as 49-year-old Jason West.

A police officer searched the vehicle of the West, who was on searchable probation, and found he was carrying around three ounces of methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug packaging material, and drug paraphernalia.

West was arrested and booked into the South Placer County Jail on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.