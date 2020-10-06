NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The man killed in a North Highlands crash along Roseville Road last week has been identified by authorities.

The crash happened back on Friday just before 12:30 p.m. along Roseville Road, north of Palm Avenue.

California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento division said the man was driving a van headed southbound just north of Watt Avenue when, for an unknown reason, he swerved and crashed into a couple of parked cars.

The van then continued on and crashed into a Ford Escape head-on. Officers say the driver of the van, a 56-year-old man from Sacramento, was the person who died in the crash. The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the driver who died as 56-year-old Mitchell Ray Green.

No other information about the crash has been released.