VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A local disabled lamb is getting his big break as the model for a national calendar.

“Scooter McScooterson” was rescued at just two-weeks-old by Vacaville-based animal sanctuary The Funky Chicken Rescue after he suddenly lost the use of his back legs.

Working with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Scooter got a special spinal surgery that was the first-ever done on a lamb. He is now slowly regaining his strength – and is gaining more use of his back legs.

Scooter’s story helped him get featured in the 2021 “Walkin’ Pets” calendar, which helps raise pet mobility awareness and celebrates the spirit of handi-capable animals.

Proceeds from the calendar are donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation.