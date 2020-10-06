Councilmember: Person Of Interest Who May Be Connected To Fatal Shooting Of 9-Year-Old ApprehendedA person of interest who may have been connected to the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Makaylah Brent has been apprehended, Sacramento City Councilmember Allen Warren announced Tuesday.

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus Unemployment: What To Do If You’ve Been Victimized By EDD FraudFrom stealing your identity to using your address, thousands are getting caught up in Employment Development Department fraud even if they never filed for unemployment.

51 minutes ago

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Man Accused Of Killing Sikh Man At Tracy ParkCharges were dismissed against the man accused of brutally killing a beloved member of Tracy’s Sikh community.

1 hour ago

California Calls On Counties To Bring Down COVID Rates In Minority NeighborhoodsCalifornia announced Monday the state will require counties to bring down rampant coronavirus rates in poorer neighborhoods.

1 hour ago

Evening Forecast - Oct. 6, 2020Seeing some wet weather in the forecast.

1 hour ago