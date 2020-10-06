SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person of interest who may have been connected to the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Makaylah Brent has been apprehended, Sacramento City Councilmember Allen Warren announced Tuesday.

Councilman Warren made the announcement during a press conference at Mama Marks Park, where Brent and three others were shot on Saturday. Neither Warren nor police offered any more information about this person of interest.

Police said the shooting incident left three others injured, including a 6-year-old girl, an adult male, and an adult female. The woman had the worst injuries of the three. She was listed in critical condition on Saturday. The man took himself to the hospital and was in stable condition, police said. The 6-year-old girl was also listed as stable.

Sacramento experienced a deadly weekend with more than a dozen people shot and several dead, including 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart.

On Monday, Sacramento organizations such as Heal the Hood and Black Child Legacy committed to a 72-hour call to action to reach out to communities affected by gun violence.

Mayor Steinberg held a press conference about the violence Monday afternoon. He says $20 million of federal cares act money has gone to youth and work force programs, $2 million has gone to Black Child Legacy specifically. But the grassroots groups CBS13 spoke to on Monday say the city needs to show more consistent financial support.

In response to the weekend of violence and the shooting that Makaylah Brent’s life, Councilmember Warren is proposing several “investments” in his district, which includes Mama Marks Park.

Those investments include renovating and providing youth programs at Mama Marks Park, installing cameras at all District 2 parks, providing library funding in the district, funding community organizations, and providing additional resources for gang prevention and intervention.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated an arrest had been made in the shooting at Mama Marks Park. Officials have clarified that no arrests have been made yet. A person of interest who may be connected to the shooting was apprehended.