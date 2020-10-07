ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – Another victim has been confirmed dead following a shooting rampage at an Arden-Arcade market over the weekend.

Farhad Yousafzai, a spokesperson for the victims and local Afghani community organizer, confirmed to CBS13 on Wednesday that Abdul Mobin, 19, died after being on life support due to suffering a gunshot to the head.

‘I’m still in shock. It’s a really bad tragedy and I’m not feeling good,” said Ali Hasan, an East Market and Restaurant employee.

For Hasan, the heartache is still raw. Mobin is now the third person to die in the shooting, which happened Saturday afternoon at East Market and Restaurant on El Camino Avenue.

News about Mobin came as people in the local Afghani community are mourning Shujauudin Omerkheil. He was the father who was shot and killed while shopping for dinner with his 4-year-old daughter.

The gunman – identified Wednesday as 33-year-old Sacramento resident Hassibullah Shams Hassib – shot 3 people inside the business before killing himself.

Now, just one survivor remains. Yousafzai said that survivor still has a bullet lodged in his shoulder.

“We will try to find out the reasons and try our best to get connected to other communities and prevent this type of action in the future,” Yousafzai said.

Little is known about the alleged shooter. Police confirm he is of Afghanistan decent, like many of the customers at East Market.

CBS13 confirmed he was a student at UC Davis, and now, the community he harmed wants to know what went wrong. Many fled their home country to escape violence like this.

“It looks like this person maybe had a mental health problem because he shot himself,” Yousafzai said. “He shot randomly as these people who, as far as I know, do not know anyone.”

The surviving victim and employees at the market said they had never seen the suspect before.

“Most of the customers, I know them. But I’ve never seen him. I don’t remember his face,” Hasan said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating what led to the shooting, but detectives have said it appears to be random.