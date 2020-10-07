ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – Another victim has been confirmed dead following a shooting rampage at an Arden-Arcade market over the weekend.

A family spokesperson confirmed to CBS13 on Wednesday that Abdul Mobin, 19, died after being on life support due to suffering a gunshot to the head.

Mobin is now the third person to die in the shooting, which happened Saturday afternoon at the East Market and Restaurant on El Camino Avenue.

The gunman – identified Wednesday as 33-year-old Sacramento resident Hassibullah Shams Hassib – shot 3 people inside the business before killing himself.

Shujauudin Omerkheil, who was shopping with his 4-year-old daughter at the time, was also fatally shot.

The last remaining victim was described by law enforcement as having serious injuries. Their condition as of Wednesday night is unknown.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating what led to the shooting, but detectives have said it appears to be random.