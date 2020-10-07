ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Authorities have named the suspect who opened fire inside an Arden Arcade grocery store and killed a man who was shopping with his young daughter, then killed himself.

The shooting happened back on Saturday afternoon at the East Market and Restaurant off El Camino Avenue.

Deputies say the suspect started shooting inside the grocery store, shooting three people, before turning the gun on himself.

One of the victims, Shujauudin Omerkheil, later died. He was shopping with his four-year-old daughter at the time of the shooting.

The other two men reportedly also had serious injuries.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect was 33-year-old Sacramento resident Hassibullah Shams Hassib – whose name had been released earlier in the day by the county coroner.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what led to the shooting, but detectives have said it appears to be random.