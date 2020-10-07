AUBURN (CBS13) — A man was arrested after deputies say he vandalized vehicles of construction workers in Auburn over some tools.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says that on October 1, a group of construction workers were at a parking lot near Professional Drive when 54-year-old David Brandlein of Auburn walked up and asked if he could borrow their tools. When they declined, Brandlein got so angry he allegedly tried to take an item from one of the work trucks. He then punched the side mirror and broke it, police say. He then continued to damage seven other vehicles, breaking windows, side mirrors, bumpers, and license plates, and damaging paint.

Brandlein was eventually arrested by deputies. Brandlein has a history of elder abuse, they say.