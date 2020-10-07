STOCKTON (CBS13) – A family that went fishing in Stockton suffered a scare when their one-year-old baby got locked alone in a car for 30 minutes, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

The family was reportedly standing out around the car after the baby had been placed in the front passenger seat with the door open. According to deputies, another child with the family inadvertently shut the door, which was locked.

Also locked inside the car were the keys and everyone’s cell phones, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office received a call at around 11 a.m. once a passerby noticed the baby in the car.

Responding deputies used a center punch tool to gain entry through the rear driver’s side window and unlock the vehicle’s doors.

Despite the weather being at about 70 degrees, inside the car was very hot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The scene was in the 9900 block of Lower Jones Road near the Whiskey Slough Marina and Indoor Boat Storage.