OROVILLE (CBS13) — A third person has been arrested in connection to the robbery of an elderly woman who won big at an Oroville casino.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office had originally arrested a mother and son – 49-year-old Regina Brito and 30-year-old Daniel Braziel – for the robbery earlier in October. Both were booked into jail and are facing charges of robbery and elder abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim won more than $4,500 at the Gold Country Casino but never had the chance to celebrate. She was allegedly pushed to the ground and robbed by Braziel, who took the money and took off in a getaway car driven by his mother, Brito.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced that 32-year-old Yuba City resident Jeremy Bowman had also been arrested.

Detectives allege that Bowman conspired with Braziel to charge about $1,000 to the elderly woman’s credit cards.

A search warrant was served at Bowman’s Yuba City home on Tuesday and he was arrested on charges of identity theft and possession of stolen property.

Other items – including heroin, stolen property and ammunition – were also discovered during the search of Bowman’s home, deputies say.