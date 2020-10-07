WOODLAND (CBS13) — The latest on a person who barricaded themselves inside a Woodland home early Wednesday afternoon:

2:12 p.m.

Woodland police say they are clearing the scene without making an arrest.

Officers say they did not have enough grounds to enter the person’s home and had no evidence that the person had a firearm.

The reported threats that the person made also weren’t specific towards someone, police say.

1:42 p.m.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from a Woodland neighborhood as they deal with a barricaded person.

Woodland police say they originally responded to the 600 block of Harvard Court early Wednesday afternoon to investigate an argument that was reportedly starting to escalate.

Please avoid the area of Harvard Ct.

Once at the scene, officers found that the person had barricaded himself inside a home and has started making demands.

A woman who was inside the home has exited and no other people are believed to be inside.

More information to come.