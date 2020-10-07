MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are looking to identify five subjects who may have information about a shooting that took place at a Modesto night club in August.

In a Facebook post, the Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened just after midnight on Aug. 10 at the Candela Night Club on 7th Street. Investigators say there was a dispute between two parties inside the nightclub which eventually moved outside.

Police say the five subjects in the photo they posted left the club in a lifted white Ford F-150 on 7th Street. Multiple gunshots were fired from the direction of the truck as it drove away, striking a person involved in the earlier dispute three times, police said. An uninvolved person was grazed by a bullet as well. Both people survived.

READ: Tractor Supply Assistant Manager Accused Of Stealing From Store, Leasing Residence To Cartel For Pot Grow

The police department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Wilson at WilsonD@modestopd.com.

https://www.facebook.com/modestopolice/photos/a.10153340077105043/10164213285345043/?__cft__%5B0%5D=AZWhkjl0KiEl0AKGr0uhQuCGZeM-LckLLtMAaw55lIUyShwvR-sU7qN_jdjb_SND1PnPUWxwZppSyViE0U5M3dSDCRBZOJKZ522ExBS9x6icZkkfcmqYM9Sxa6e_tch0M46w-CTcqLnNZGA9reQSJOyQNwoTl6pyCaUOQ2bTmqkWouqJq8ouUvX7uU01bTtbd8M&__tn__=EH-R