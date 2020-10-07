LIVE:Watch the Vice Presidential debate now on CBS13 or CBSNews.com.
By Elisabeth Smith
MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are looking to identify five subjects who may have information about a shooting that took place at a Modesto night club in August.

In a Facebook post, the Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened just after midnight on Aug. 10 at the Candela Night Club on 7th Street. Investigators say there was a dispute between two parties inside the nightclub which eventually moved outside.

Police say the five subjects in the photo they posted left the club in a lifted white Ford F-150 on 7th Street. Multiple gunshots were fired from the direction of the truck as it drove away, striking a person involved in the earlier dispute three times, police said. An uninvolved person was grazed by a bullet as well. Both people survived.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Wilson at WilsonD@modestopd.com.

