Sacramento Man Known As 'Spice916' Indicted On Suspicion Of Sex Trafficking A MinorA Sacramento has been indicted on sex trafficking of a child charges, the District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday.

Suspect Who Killed Himself After Shooting Rampage Inside Arden-Area Store IdentifiedAuthorities have named the suspect who opened fire inside an Arden Arcade grocery store and killed a man who was shopping with his young daughter, then killed himself.

Member Of Governor’s Staff Tests Positive For Covid; Newsom Said He Was Last Tested Before Trump’s California’s VisitA member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office staff tested positive for COVID-19 this week and contact tracing has begun, the office said in a statement Wednesday.

Nearly 3k Rounds Of Ammo, Gun Found In Car During Traffic Stop In StocktonTwo people were arrested after officers conducting a traffic stop overnight located a handgun and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition inside a vehicle, the Stockton Police Department said on Wednesday.