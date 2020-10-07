STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people were arrested after officers conducting a traffic stop overnight located a handgun and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition inside a vehicle, the Stockton Police Department said on Wednesday.
Reason Reason, 34, and Lanisha Gansah, 35, face charges of resisting arrest and other weapons-related charges.
Just after 2:30 a.m., officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of Wilson Way and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Stockton police said the pair exited the car and consented to a search of the vehicle, but noticed the passenger reenter the car and reach toward the center console.
After removing the passenger from the vehicle, police said they located the gun near the rear passenger seat. Inside the trunk, officers also found 2,800 rounds of ammo.