By Richie Ramos
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Deputies are searching for two suspects who left the scene of a crash involving a patrol cruiser, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Steiner Drive and 50th Avenue in the Fruitridge Vista area near Nicholas High School.

Initially, the patrol car – from the sheriff’s department’s gang unit – and the suspects were involved in a pursuit that began along 50th Avenue near 47th Street.

The patrol car was hit by the suspects’ car in what was described by authorities as a seemingly unintentional act.

Authorities said the suspects ran away from the scene and a search for them is underway.

No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office said the scene was cleared by 7:40 p.m.

