CALISTOGA (CBS13/AP) – While cooler weather is still expected later in the week, hope for rain over wildfire-scarred Northern California is starting to fade.

A trend of cooler and more moist conditions expanding from the coast into the interior had been expected to be followed by rain, but forecasts were changing.

The forecast over the past 24-36 hours has trended drier for late week and into the weekend. Much of the Bay Area and Central Coast will likely see < 0.25" (potentially < 0.10") of rainfall through the weekend. Regardless, cooler temperatures are likely. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/cTo1qrHKxl — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 7, 2020

“Unsettled weather conditions will be possible late in the week and into the upcoming weekend, yet widespread rainfall is appearing less likely,” the National Weather Service office for the San Francisco Bay region wrote.

That moisture was instead likely to follow a trajectory into Southern California but still only bring a slight chance of showers.

More than 16,500 firefighters continued work to contain 22 major wildfires, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

A pattern change is in store for NorCal late this week! Along with cooler weather, most of interior NorCal could see light precipitation Saturday into early Sunday morning. Main impacts will be slick roads from oil built up over the summer. #cawx pic.twitter.com/qrZiJrFInj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 7, 2020

Among notable progress, the 105-square-mile (272-square-kilometer) Glass Fire in the wine country of Napa and Sonoma counties was 58% contained.

This year in California, more than 8,300 wildfires have burned more 6,250 square miles (16,000 square kilometers), with 31 fatalities and nearly 8,900 structures destroyed.

