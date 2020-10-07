PINE GROVE (CBS13) — An Amador County man is accused of leasing land to the Mexican Cartel for an illegal marijuana grow and stealing merchandise from the Tractor Supply store where he is an assistant manager.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a Pine Grove residence last week and discovered the illegal marijuana cultivation site made up of 448 plants. Officials say the grow was leased from the owner, 55-year-old Douglas Keeter, and tended to by the Mexican Cartel.

During their search of Keeter’s residence, the sheriff’s office said deputies found some items still in their packaging with tags on from a Tractor Supply Store. Keeter is an assistant manager of Tractor Supply in Jackson.

After meeting with the manager of the store and determining the items were likely stolen, deputies served a second search warrant at the residence and recovered two trailers of stolen merchandise. Detectives say more than $30,000 in stolen property was recovered.

They are now investigating Keeter’s eBay account and other bidding platforms, the sheriff’s office said, because they suspect he’s already sold $18,000 worth of merchandise.

The sheriff’s office said charges of embezzlement, burglary, and possession of stolen property will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities are still investigating the illegal marijuana grow.

