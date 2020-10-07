Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman during a fight, the West Sacramento Police Department said on Wednesday.
Reports of a knife fight came in at around 12:30 p.m. from the 900 block Sacramento Avenue, near the Russian Church of Evangelic Christian Baptists, Post Office and Arteagas Supermarket.
Police said the suspect was detained at the scene and the other woman as found with at least one stab wound to the upper torso.
Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives remain in the area canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and additional evidence.
No furth information was released.