SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart.

Sacramento police said Betschart was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound after crashing into a pole near Granite Regional Park on Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, Sacramento police said detectives arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the homicide. Because of his age, the suspect’s name has not been released.

Police say they are continuing to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information about the homicide to contact the police department.

Friends and teachers at Sacramento High School gathered Sunday to remember Betschart, a baseball and football player.

“He was taken from us way too soon. It’s hard to come to the reality of that,” said Domina Stamas, Jaylen’s science teacher.

Betschart’s death comes amid a violent weekend in Sacramento that claimed the lives of several people, including 9-year-old Makaylah Brent, who was shot at Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights Saturday. No arrests have been made in this shooting that injured three others.

Three men were also shot while shopping at an Arden-area market Saturday evening. Two have died, and one victim still has a bullet lodged in his shoulder, a spokesperson for the victims said. The victims include 19-year-old Abdul Mobin, who was shot in the head, and Shujauudin Omerkheil, who was shopping with his 4-year-old daughter when he was shot.

The gunman, 33-year-old Hassibullah Shams Hassib, shot and killed himself in the market. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating what led to the shooting, but detectives have said it appears to be random.