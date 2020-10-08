GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A Grass Valley police vehicle was damaged in a head-on collision during a pursuit on Highway 20 and W. McKnight Way Thursday afternoon.

According to Grass Valley police, California Highway Patrol officers were originally pursuing the suspect, who abandoned the vehicle he was driving and ran away. The suspect then reportedly stole another vehicle and eventually collided with the Grass Valley officer.

Police say the officer is OK and was taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS13 the suspect stole the vehicle from a construction yard earlier Thursday. At some point during the pursuit, witnesses say the suspect drove the wrong way on Highway 20, colliding with the police SUV.

The suspect reportedly ran from the scene and was apprehended after hopping a fence. Police did not comment on the suspect’s condition, but witnesses say he was life-flighted to the hospital.

The Grass Valley police SUV has serious front-end damage and a second vehicle, a white pickup truck, was also at the scene with significant front-end damage. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

The highway reopened around 5:30 p.m.

#Breaking update. Officer taken to hospital, expected to be ok. Suspect was driving allegedly stolen truck and was arrested after running from scene. Witnesses say suspect was life flighted to hospital. https://t.co/uGubAYhxzv — stevelarge (@largesteven) October 9, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.