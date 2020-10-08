  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A Grass Valley police vehicle was damaged in a head-on collision during a pursuit on Highway 20 and W. McKnight Way Thursday afternoon.

According to Grass Valley police, California Highway Patrol officers were originally pursuing the suspect, who abandoned the vehicle he was driving and ran away. The suspect then reportedly stole another vehicle and eventually collided with the Grass Valley officer.

Police say the officer is OK and was taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS13 the suspect stole the vehicle from a construction yard earlier Thursday. At some point during the pursuit, witnesses say the suspect drove the wrong way on Highway 20, colliding with the police SUV.

The suspect reportedly ran from the scene and was apprehended after hopping a fence. Police did not comment on the suspect’s condition, but witnesses say he was life-flighted to the hospital.

The Grass Valley police SUV has serious front-end damage and a second vehicle, a white pickup truck, was also at the scene with significant front-end damage.  Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

The highway reopened around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

