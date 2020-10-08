SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — Investigators are trying to figure out why a man would go on a deadly shooting rampage in a Sacramento market, killing two people, including a man in front of his four-year-old daughter.

The gunman’s best friend, who did not want to share his name, spoke with CBS13 on Thursday. He says 33-year-old Hassibullah Shams Hassib was bullied in life, but he doesn’t know Hassib’s motive for the rampage at East Market.

He says Hassib was focusing on school and recently got into UC Davis where he was majoring in International Relations.

“We have talked over the phone and he just normal, normal person,” the friend said.

A man who was inside the store during the shooting rampage described the moments he began protecting his two toddlers and wife while the gunman began shooting before turning the gun on himself.

“You come here to buy groceries and stuff and you don’t know people are dying right behind you,” the father said.

We’re learning the gunman graduated from Sierra College in the spring and went to Mira Loma High School, getting his diploma in 2005. His best friend says the shooting is difficult for everyone.

“We just don’t know what happened. The family are shocked and feel sorry for the other families that have to go through what they go through,” he said.

Farhad Yousafzai, a spokesperson for the victims and local Afghani community organizer, confirmed to CBS13 on Wednesday that Abdul Mobin, 19, died after being on life support due to suffering a gunshot to the head.

News about Mobin came as people in the local Afghani community are mourning Shujauudin Omerkheil. He was the father who was shot and killed while shopping for dinner with his 4-year-old daughter.

Now, just one survivor remains. Yousafzai said that survivor still has a bullet lodged in his shoulder.

“We will try to find out the reasons and try our best to get connected to other communities and prevent this type of action in the future,” Yousafzai said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating what led to the shooting, but detectives have said it appears to be random.