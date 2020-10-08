SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are searching for a pursuit suspect in the area of the Hilton Garden hotel off El Camino Avenue.

According to Sacramento Police, a pursuit started near Interstate 5 and Richards Boulevard Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The chase moved northbound up I-5 until the vehicle stopped near El Camino Avenue.

Officers say the suspect ran from the vehicle near the Hilton Garden Inn hotel.

Some guests at the hotel had to be evacuated due to the manhunt.

“And whoever that jerk is who’s wandering around the halls in there, they better watch out, because he doesn’t want to run into me,” a hotel guest said.

Police started breaking down their perimeter just before 10 p.m. and let the guests back into the hotel. So far, the suspect has not been located.

No other information about the incident has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.