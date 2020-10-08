Sample Ballot Delay: Rent Control Measure Caused Delay In Printing, MailingSome Sacramento voters are not receiving their voter information guides on time, which include sample ballots. The county says it has to do with the late addition of Measure C, the rent control measure that a court said had to be added to the city's ballot after the deadline. That caused a delay in printing and mailing the books. The county says those guides have been mailed and voters will be receiving them this week.

10 hours ago