SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has been indicted on sex trafficking of a child charges, the District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday.
The DA’s office says, back on Oct. 1, a sealed indictment was returned against 41-year-old Michael Anthony Butler Jr. Detectives allege that Butler – who went by the nicknames “Spice916” and “Spice” – recruited, harbored and transported a minor knowing they would engage in prostitution.
Butler also allegedly advertised the minor as a prostitute, the DA’s office says.
Exactly when Butler was arrested is unclear, but the DA’s office unsealed the indictment after he was in custody.
If convicted on the charges, the DA’s office says Butler faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison – with a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.