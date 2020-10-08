STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person who was allegedly combative while being arrested has died while in the custody of Stockton officers Thursday morning, authorities say.

The Stockton Police Department says officers responded to the 10700 block of Trinity Parkway around 7 a.m. to investigate a report of a man allegedly threatening an employee at a store in the area with a bottle.

Officers found the man still in the store and asked him to come outside and sit down. He complied at first, but officers say he then jumped up and tried to run away.

The man was soon tackled to the ground by officers. He continued to resist while in custody, police say.

At some point during the arrest, officers found that the man had stopped breathing. An officer quickly started live-saving measures and the man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released at this point.

Several agencies are now investigating the incident, including the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Justice.