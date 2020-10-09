CERES (CBS13) — A 35-year-old pregnant woman has been arrested after a fight in Ceres ended with a man being run over by a vehicle.

Ceres police say, back on Sep. 23, a fight between two men was reported at the Vineyard 76 gas station parking lot on Whitmore Avenue. Before officers could get there, police learned that one of the men had been run over.

Once at the scene, officers found 37-year-old Ceres resident Donald James Robbins, Jr. lying on the ground. He was bleeding from the face and said his legs hurt, officers say.

Robbins was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Robbins and another man were getting into a fight when, at some point, a vehicle ran him over and took off from the scene. With the help of surveillance cameras in the area, detectives identified the suspected driver as 35-year-old Ceres resident Christina Lynn Coleman.

On Wednesday, detectives showed up at Coleman’s home and arrested her.

It’s unclear if Coleman had any connection to either man involved in the fight.

Coleman, who police say is pregnant, has been booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and is facing a felony charge of attempted murder.

Detectives are still looking for anyone else who may have more video or information about the incident. Tipsters are urged to contact Ceres police at (209) 538-5616.