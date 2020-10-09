Police: Fire At Woodland Auto Shop Was Intentionally Set, Search Now On For SuspectAuthorities believe a fire that damaged four cars at a Woodland auto repair shop early Friday morning was intentionally set.

Crash Shuts Down Traffic On SB I-5 Near FruitridgeSouthbound traffic on Interstate 5 was stopped Friday afternoon due to a crash that blocked multiple lanes.

Commission On Presidential Debates Cancels Second DebateThe Commission on Presidential Debates has decided to cancel the second debate, which had been scheduled for Thursday, October 15, the nonpartisan group announced on Friday. The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will now focus on preparations for the October 22 debate.

2nd Stimulus Check Status: Negotiations Back On As President Trump Eager For Another Round Of StimulusWith stimulus negotiations resuming, a second round of stimulus checks is once again a possibility, though timing remains unclear.