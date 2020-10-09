Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 was stopped Friday afternoon due to a crash that blocked multiple lanes.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Fruitridge Rd. on-ramp. No injuries were reported, but vehicles involved in the crash blocked the right three lanes.
By 4:10 p.m. traffic was completely blocked as tow trucks worked to clear the scene. Not long after, CHP opened the far-left lane of the Interstate to allow traffic to start moving again.
It appears a pickup truck towing a fifth-wheel was involved in the crash.
